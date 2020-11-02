Disbanded SARS operatives, others begin psychological tests in Lagos

Former operatives of the disbanded Special-Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical units have begun psychological and other evaluation tests in Lagos State.

Apart from psychological tests, the policemen are also to undergo other tests including urinalysis, toxicology and fasting and random blood sugar tests.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the testing exercise in a statement, signed by him and made available to the Tribune Online.

Adejobi said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, today 2nd November, 2020, flagged off the debriefing and medical evaluation exercise for the operatives of the defunct SARS and other tactical units in Lagos State Command, at the Area F Command Hall, GRA Ikeja, on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni.”

He continued that “the Police boss informed them of the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to changing the psyche of the operatives and preparing them for better police duties which are entirely different from their previous duties.

“The Commissioner of Police further admonished the operatives to believe and key into the ongoing reform agenda of the IGP in the Nigeria Police Force, as such is sine-qua-non to having people-oriented policing in the country.”

Adejobi also stated that “the course outline for the debriefing exercise, which runs through Wednesday 4th November 2020, includes public relations principles, the concept of community policing, standard operating procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), EndSARS: Experience, Challenges, Hopes and Aspiration, and the way forward.

“These topics will be handled by scholars from various fields. The medical evaluation conducted included Urinalysis, Toxicology, Fasting and Random Blood Sugar tests, and psychological test.”

The police in Lagos also said that: “Similarly, the police chief has charged the senior officers of the command to always supervise their men posted on duty at various locations across the state; stating that adequate supervision of officers and men will enhance good service delivery, especially, during the ember months.”

CP Hakeem Odumosu also encouraged the members of his management team, comprising Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and Heads of Department in the command, at the meeting held at the Conference Hall, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, to put the men on their toes towards having visibility policing, adequate patrols, intelligence-driven policing and public safety across the state.

While assuring them of the supports of the Inspector-General of Police, government and good people of Lagos State, on compensation and replacement of burnt and lost facilities during the unrest, he admonished them to relate with members of the public and add more pep in solidifying the security network of Lagos State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.