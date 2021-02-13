EndSARS: Atiku condemns arrest of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned Saturday’s arrest of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, saying that the right to protest peacefully is guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

In a post on his Facebook account, he reminded authorities that the courts have also affirmed the right to protest peacefully.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election posited that anything short of allowing people to air their grievances in a peaceful manner is unacceptable.

He posted: “The 1999 Nigerian constitution, as amended (Section 40) guarantees the right of citizens to peaceful protest. The courts have also affirmed that right. Anything contrary to that is not acceptable and stands condemned.

“It is the security agents’ responsibility to provide a secured conducive environment for citizens to protest peaceably in line with constitutional provisions and the African Charter on Human rights.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Atiku condemns arrest Atiku condemns arrest

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Atiku condemns arrest Atiku condemns arrest

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE