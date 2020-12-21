Encroachment on OAU land: FG vows to deal with trespassers, secure university land

Federal Government on Monday vowed to deal with trespassers on the land belonging to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife in Osun State.

The government also expressed its readiness to retrieve the land from encroachers.

Speaking at a press conference at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the vice-chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, stated that he had received marching orders from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to secure OAU’s land.

He said, “that the Federal Government is not only prepared but ready to secure the university land. All illegal and encroaching structures will have to give way as the University is not ready to cede an inch of its gazetted land.

He explained that the entire land was donated to the University in 1961 when the University was founded by the then Ooni of Ife Adesoji Aderemi with the support of the community.

“Since that 1961, nobody has ever ventured or encroached into university land until recently when some land grabbers audaciously insisted that the land given to the University was too much.

“The university had exercised ownership of the land which was clearly gazetted for decades.”

He, therefore, urged all the land grabbers to desist from the malicious act saying, the university will start securing the land by fencing the entire area.

Reacting to the development, Ife community spokesperson, Chief Banwo Ogundipe said the university was trying to appeal to the public sentiment, adding it failed to produce a map to back up their claim that the Parakin area is part of what was ceded to the school in 1961.

He maintained that the university is the one trying to annexed land that was not given to it by using a 1981 map to back a faulty claim. He said if the management is sure of its claim it should go to court to seek redress.

