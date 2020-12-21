Don’t lower your guards against COVID-19, Osun govt warns citizens

Osun State government on Monday warned its citizens not to lower their guards against COVID-19, urging them to continue to wear their nose masks or face shields in public places.

The state commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who gave this warning in a statement in Osogbo, maintained that the COVID-19 order is still in place.

According to her, “the order is still in force, and the government will not hesitate to take actions against those found flagrantly disregarding this protocol because they will be considered enemies of the collective safety of the people of Osun

She further charged its citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their safety against the COVID-19 pandemic and not let down their guards especially during the festive period.

The commissioner stated that “although the state has recorded huge gains in the past months, COVID-19 still remains a real and present danger and citizens cannot afford to be reckless by violating the safety protocols.

“There are already indications of a second wave of the pandemic in the country, and it is important for us to note that Osun is not an island. Our land borders are opened, and that means that people move in and out of the state every day, most of whose COVID-19 status cannot be ascertained.

“While the government is doing everything within its power to protect its people from an actual and potential threat, it is enjoining its citizens to not let down their guards.”

She, however, advised them to continue to frequently wash their hands with soap and running water and also disinfect their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Egbemode added that they should avoid crowded spaces and places with high-density gathering during this festive period.

The statement stressed that “the government is also extending an appeal to religious leaders, not to scale down their adherence to the established guidelines and not to relax their sensitization efforts within their domain.

This is the time when individuals, families and institutions must do what is right so that the entire citizenry can stay safe together.

