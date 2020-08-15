Enclosed spaces and covid-19

I want to know if it is true that apart from hand washing routines and the use of Facemasks, one should also avoid attending meetings in enclosed spaces. Kindly let me know why this is so.

Bisola (by SMS)

It is true that many cases of increased rates of infection and deaths have been reported as a result of meetings and gatherings in enclosed spaces especially with the air conditioning systems in operation. This is in even with the use of disinfectants and social distancing. The reason is because Covid respiratory droplets collect in the air and after an hour or two of talking or singing, the enclosed space becomes an incubator of illness because everyone in that space is breathing in the same collected germ droplets. Unfortunately, some of the infection may come from asymptomatic people who may not know that they have the infection but are capable of spreading them. Unfortunately, checking temperatures at the door has not been able to screen potential victims. The best thing is to avoid attending meetings and events in enclosed spaces for now, especially those over 50 and or with any underlying chronic conditions.

