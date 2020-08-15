Bauchi Gov condoles with family of murdered lawmaker, Mante

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed sadness over the brutal murder of Alh. Musa Mante the lawmaker representing Dass Constituency in the state House of Assembly by gunmen.

The governor in a condolence message through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, on Friday described the killing of the lawmaker as shocking and despicable.

The governor, who led top government officials on a condolence visit to the palace of Emir of Dass and the residence of the deceased, sympathised with the immediate family of the lawmaker, Dass Emirate council and his colleagues in the state house of assembly over the loss.,

He described Mante’s demise as a great loss to the state and promised to take more stiffer measures to address security concerns in the area.

The governor condemned the killing of the lawmaker and assured the constituents of the commitment of his administration to guarantee the security of their lives and property.

“Innalillahi Wainna Ilaihi Raji’un, I received the killing of our lawmaker by unknown gunmen with great shock and that has shown that we need to put extra efforts in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our people.

“With this unfortunate incident , Bauchi State Government will work in close collaboration with security agencies to identify those involved in the killing, so that they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He, however, prayed that Almighty Allah will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

(NAN)

