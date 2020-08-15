My best friend is having an affair with my wife, man tells court

AFTER lying to her husband of 25 years that she was visiting her relatives in the village, the Matero Local Court heard how a woman of Lusaka, Zambia, was discovered living with her lover two weeks later.

According to the Zambia Observer, Webster Lumpangala, 47, of Chisamba area told senior court magistrates Pauline Newa and Lewis Mumba that Lazarous Malitino, 49; also of the same area had been committing adultery with his wife.

“My wife left home on the pretext that she was going to visit her relatives, when in fact she was going to Lazarous’s house.

“I called her relatives and discovered she was not there and so I started looking for her,” he said.

Webster said after two weeks of searching for his wife, he surprisingly found her at Lazarous’s house washing his clothes.

“I never expected this because Lazarous is my best friend and he is like a brother to me. I had been hearing rumours about their affair but I didn’t have proof,” he said.

Webster told the court that at the time he was looking for his wife, Lazarous went to the extent of hiding her at his parents’ house.

“Your honour, I have brought Lazarous to court so that he compensates me for ruining my marriage,” he said.

Webster told the court that the couple got married in 1991 after paying bride price and that they have four children together.

Lazarous admitted having an affair with his best friend’s wife adding that the affair started last year.

“Webster’s wife is currently at my house and yes she does all the house chores. I have even accepted her children as my own,” he said.

Passing judgment, the court upheld the claim and ordered Lazarous to pay Webster K16, 000 as compensation for adultery in K500 monthly installments effective this month end.

