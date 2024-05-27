Kano State Government, on Monday, urged President Bola Tinubu to move the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, out of the state.

According to him, the presence of the deposed Emir Aminu in the state constitutes a threat to the peace and stability of the peace-loving people of Kano.

Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen on happenings around the chieftaincy crisis in Kano.

The number two man in the State then maintained, the government’s stand to go ahead to reinstate and accompany the 16th Emir, Sanusi, to ascend the throne.

According to him, ‘the government was not served with a court order restraining or ordering that all parties to maintain status quo”.

He disclosed that out of eight respondents, only one respondent, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), was served with the court order while others including the Kano State Government were not served.

