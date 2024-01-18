The Da’wah Front of Nigeria (DFN) has commiserated with victims of Tuesday night explosion at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, calling on the government to investigate the incident as well as sanction all culprits involved.

The Front, in a statement signed by its National Missioner, Professor Taofiq AbdulAzeez and National Coordinator, AbdulGafaar Musliudeen, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, on Thursday, expressed its deepest sympathies to the entire people of Oyo State.

Describing the impact of the explosion as immeasurable, DFN stated that it shared in the pains and grief that had befallen the Oyo State.

It added that it’s not only stands in solidarity with the people of Oyo State as they navigate through these trying times, but also offer its unwavering support to those directly affected by the blast.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heart felt sympathies to you and the entire community of Oyo State in the wake of the devastating bomb blast that occurred in the area of Bodija, Ibadan, yesterday (Tuesday).

“It is with great sorrow that we address you during this difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.

“The impact of such an unfortunate event is immeasurable, and we share in the pains and grief that have befallen our community.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Oyo State as you navigate through these trying times, and we offer our unwavering support to those directly affected by the blast,” the DFN stated.

The Front expressed gratitude to all the emergency responders, including health personnel that attended to the victims, saying that their bravery and selflessness were commendable.

Continuing, DFN called on government to sanction all the culprits with a view to forestalling a recurrence.

“We express our gratitude to the emergency responders, health care professionals, and all those involved in providing assistance and comfort to the affected individuals. Your bravery and selflessness during this crisis are commendable.

“As we mourn the lives lost and support those who are injured or suffering, let us channel our collective strength towards healing and rebuilding, and fostering a community that stands united against such acts of violence.

“We request government to investigate the incident, mete out appropriate sanctions to all the culprits and put in necessary strategies to forestall such incident in future.

“May the Mighty Hand of Allaah carry you through these dark times, and may the memories of those lost be a source of inspiration for a brighter and more resilient future,” the Front concluded.

