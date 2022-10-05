Embrace technology, use it positively, ALTON urges telecom operators

THE Association of Licence Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has urged Nigerians to continue to embrace the benefits of technology and use it for positive things.

Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the President of ALTON in Lagos, said he was delighted that the sector had played a significant role in the development of the nation’s economy.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the non-availability of foreign exchange in the country.

Adebayo said that the government needed to pay more attention to the telecommunications sector, noting that the non-availability of forex was posing a lot of issues for the Industry.

Adebayo said that a number of services rendered were foreign exchange originated.

He said that in order for operators to honour the obligation due to their international providers, they needed access to foreign exchange.

Adebayo said: “We appeal to the government to attend to our foreign exchange needs so that we don’t impact on the growth the sector has already recorded.”

On the willful damage of telecommunications infrastructure, he urged the government to protect the sector.

“Government needs to do a lot more in terms of enlightenment by explaining to the public the implications of disrupting telecommunications services.

“We also need the government to provide some form of compensation when telecommunications infrastructure is damaged,” he said.

Adebayo congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 62nd independence anniversary and commended the Federal Government for the support rendered over the years to the sector.

