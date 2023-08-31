The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has appealed to the general public to be calm as the Command is already tracking those suspected to be responsible for the gruesome murder of a baby boy in Buchi, promising to leave no stone unturned until the victim gets justice.

The incident occurred on Saturday as preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler (victim), Muhammad Abideen aged 18 months was with his mother, Saudatu Abideen, aged 21 years of Bakin Kura area of Bauchi when he went missing.

Subsequently, the remains of the said Abideen was dumped at a soak-away situated in the Games Village area of the Bauchi metropolis which was exhumed and buried by the deceased’s parents .

The Command commensurated and condoled the family of the deceased, praying to God to give them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The Commissioner of Police also condemned the ruthless and terrible act exhibited by the yet to be identified men of the underworld, promising to trace and clamp down on the perpetrators to allow the law to take its course.

Our reporter learnt that the Command has constituted an investigative committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Yakubu Mohammed, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of the boy and fish out whoever is directly or indirectly connected to this act and charge to court.

The Command called on the general public, particularly parents, to be very vigilant on their wards and continually cooperate with the Police by reporting any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

