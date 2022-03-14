Eledumare Festival: God not happy with Nigeria’s situation ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, said there are indications that God is not happy with the present situation in the country, insisting that the 21-day programmes slated for the Eledumare Festival were to honour and appease the almighty God.

Iba Adams, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), said this at a briefing in Ikeja while unveiling the programmes for the celebration of the 2022 edition of the Eledumare Festival, which would hold in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that Eledumare Festival has spiritual potentials to trigger both economic prosperity and progress if only the country can toe the line of honour and ensure justice at all levels.

This was just as Adams, who sadly noted that things were going the wrong way on daily basis, posited that the call for restructuring came as the saving grace to salvage the country from imminent collapse, but quickly noted that the presidency and the power brokers had failed to heed the calls as they “have lost touch with the people at the grassroots.”

“We can hardly make meaningful progress with the present situation of the country. Things are going the wrong way on daily basis, and those that are in the best position to help salvage the nation from imminent collapse have lost touch with the people at the grassroots.

Director of event, Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Ambassador Muyiwa Osinaike, while giving insights into the various events slated for the festival, said they include prayer to almighty God, visits to the Widows, Orphanage Homes, Old People’s Homes and Arts Gallery, Photo exhibitions, Soccer Beach, Yoruba Quiz competition, fashion show, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Ayo-Olopon competition, and Festival float that heralds the Grand finale in April.

He said this year’s festival being the 10th edition, would witness various activities of the programme held daily for 21 days at different locations, and climax with the Grand Finale in April.

“God has been so wonderful to us as an organization. Olokun Festival Foundation under our amiable leader and father, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has chosen to celebrate the most high God, Eledumare, in the most special way with various activities held at different locations ceaselessly for 21 days.

“If OFF can always celebrate our deities through other festivals, why not celebrate God, who is the creator of both heaven and earth in the most special way?” he said.

“So, the festival will go on for three weeks, specifically 21 days as our own little way to honour and appease the most high God,” Osinaike said.

