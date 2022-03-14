Street urchins take over internal roads in Ibadan, environs

Street urchins otherwise known as ‘Area boys’ have reportedly taken over major internal roads in Ibadan and adjoining communities.

Urchins are reportedly subjecting motorists and commuters that are plying the routes to untold hardship.

Motorists, according to our findings, are made to part with between N100 and N200 before they are allowed some of the routes resulting from ongoing road construction in the metropolis.

It will be recalled that the World Bank is carrying out the construction of Orita Aperin- Ogbere-Ijebu roads, and, as result motorists plying the routes are diverted to other routes to ease the traffic situation.

The Ogbere-tioya link bridge in Ona Ara local government area has been pulled down for a rebuild in accordance with the World Bank standard.

Motorists plying the road are diverted to Itamerin and other adjoining roads in Olunloyo and Amuloko areas of the state.

Urchins are taking advantage of the road projects to extort motorists and commuters plying the route.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that urchins are threatening the lives of motorists who are not ready to part with what is dubbed as toll fees.

