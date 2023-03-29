Olakunle Maruf

The Nigerian Police Force Sokoto State command has warned residents of the state, especially politicians and their supporters to as a matter of urgency stop all forms of criminal activities while celebrating their political party’s victory at the polls.

The command also disclosed that no fewer than five suspects related to various criminal activities were arrested in the state with offences related to the cause of criminal conspiracy, and causing hurt among others.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Muhammed Usaini Gummel, said the command would not tolerate any form of political thuggery in across the state.

The CP on behalf of the police command urged the public to be wary of allowing themselves from getting involved in any action that violates the law and to keep prevailing on their loved ones or their political party affiliates from getting involved in actions that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and law conscience.

He said the command in conjunction with other security agencies is closely sustaining vigilance and taking action on some disgruntled elements in the society who are taking advantage of the recent elections victories and losses by engaging in crimes likely to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.

The police command hereby warns those desperate in engaging in crimes such as threats, direct or indirect including causing grievous harm, criminal intimidation, extortion, looting, arsons, mischief or head-bent to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“In Tureta local government area, A case of criminal conspiracy and causing hurt: The case was reported on 24/03/2023 at about 1000hrs at Tureta Police Division, where one Abu Ango, a victim, stated that on 21/03/2023 at about 1630hrs they were attacked while on celebration rally for the Gubernatorial election victory at a point around ‘Yar kofa area near one Dan Shehu house by one Mustapha Bello alongside a crowd of other people who are now at large where they pelted stones on them.

“As a result of which the complainant fell unconscious. He was subsequently rushed to the specialist hospital where a skull X-ray and stitches were conducted on him as a result of severe injuries. The said suspect Mustapha Bello was arrested and the case is under investigation at SCID with the view to arresting other fleeing suspects.

“On 21/03/2023 at about 1740hrs, it was reported while some party supporters in Tureta township came out for a celebration rally, unfortunately, a fight ensued with the losers’ side at kasuwar ‘yar kofa in Turata. Both parties threw stones at each other during which one Inno Sani ‘F’, 45 years of age was attracted by the noise and went out to look after her children but noticed that some of the celebrants were stoning one of her sons, one Saminu Sani.

“In an attempt to rescue him, however, one lawali Danhajo used a catapult and stone and injured her on her right eye. The police at the Divisional HQ in a swift reaction arrested the suspect. The case was investigated and charged to court”.

He further said, “On 25/03/2023 at about 1500hrs, one Alh. Abdullahi Mijinyawa, a resident of the Kofar Kade area and a businessman at Kara market complained that while he was at his business location, one Salmanu Yusuf came with a sharp cutlass, harassed him for not supporting his party and threatened to kill him. It was the bystanders at the market that saved him and the suspect was subsequently arrested by the police. Currently, the case of attempted culpable homicide is been investigated and charged to court.





“Also on 22/03/2023 at about 1600hrs, one Bashiru Musa of Tawayawa village in Gwadabawa LG reported that when he returned home from an errand, some political parties thugs numbering about 30 followed him to his House, attacked and injured him. They in addition stole away his valuables which includes his Techno Mobile Phone valued at #31,500. Two suspects, Anas Dan Maisisi and Bello Ahade were arrested.

“On 20/03/2023 at about 1845hrs, some Political thugs attacked one Dr Mu’azu Zabira at his Shop located at Gawon Nama Area with dangerous weapons. The victim said that although he narrowly escaped from being lynched by the thugs, they succeeded in destroying window glasses, local pots, his car windscreen and his two mobile phones, cap and 50 kg of foreign rice were stolen. However, the victim reported that he’s suspecting one Maryam Dimas and Farouk Fko hired the thugs due to their political differences”

The command however as a matter of urgency calls on any person who is a victim of such persecution to report to the police command and never to take the law into his or her hand or engage in reprisal.

The command is however assuring the law-abiding people of the state of its preparedness to provide the best form of security for the forthcoming supplementary elections slated to take place on 15/04/2023 and require the stakeholders to cooperate with the security officials with a high degree of honesty for the sustenance of the peace.

