Ishola Michael

Nine people have been killed in two separate fatal crashes that involved three vehicles in different locations as confirmed by the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

The first crash according to a report from Zebra 30, FRSC Toro- Magaman Gumau indicated the crash occurred on Wednesday, 29/03/2023 at 0625hrs reported at 0630hrs while FRSC personnel arrived at the scene at 0635hrs making a response time of 5 minutes.

The crash occurred at Panshanu on the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos Federal highway involving a Toyota Hiace with a registration number, KGG 26 LG and a Peugeot Boxer J5 without a registration number, both used for commercial purposes.

5 male adults were involved in the crash and all died as they were burnt beyond recognition due to the fire that engulfed the vehicles following a tyre burst as well as loss of control (LOC).

The burnt corpses and the Vehicles were handed over to NPF Toro Division as reported by DRC CS Kangtun, OC, Zebra for the Unit Commander.

Earlier, the FRSC, RS12.1… Dass Station Office had reported the death of 4 persons and various degrees of injuries to 5 people in a fatal Road crash.

The fatal crash was said to have occurred on Monday, 27/3/2023 by 1030hrs at Bagel bridge on the Bauchi – Dass Federal highway.

The crash was reported at 1045hrs while the FRSC personnel arrived at the scene at 1100hrs making a response time of 15mins.

The vehicle involved is a green Ford Galaxy used for commercial purposes on the fleet of NURTW while the probable cause of the RTC was a worn-out tyre and loss of control (TYY/ LOC) just as the road condition paved.

9 people comprising 8 male adults and 1 female adult were involved in the crash out of which 4 people, all males were killed while 5 comprising 4 male adults and 1 female adult were variously injured.

The type of injuries were bruises and fractures while the obstruction has been cleared to allow the free flow of traffic in the area.





Both the victims and dead bodies were taken to the General Hospital for treatment and confirmation by the Police while the vehicle was taken by NPF MTD, Dass Division.

The FRSC Rescue Team was led by DRC Ahmed Yusuf.

