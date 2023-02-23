Ishola Michael – Gombe

Police personnel in Gombe State Command have been charged to ensure that they respect human rights while on election duties during the Saturday presidential election.

The charge was given by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 15, Yahaya Abubakar on Wednesday while sensitizing Officers of the Command in Gombe ahead of their involvement in election duties.

The AIG told the personnel that election duty is an opportunity for them to contribute their quota to the much-needed peaceful transition in democratic governance.

He further said that when personnel performed their duties creditably well; it will help to improve the image of the Police and help to secure the trust and confidence of the public.

According to him, “You must observe and respect the fundamental rights of citizens while on election duty.”

Yahaya Abubakar stressed that “It is unlawful for officers to use excessive force in dealing with voters to such a point of being incapacitated to perform their civic responsibilities.”

According to him, the use of excessive force is capable of driving voters away stressing that, “In the event of public disorder, all operation measures are to be adopted in restoring law and order instantly and that must be done in compliance with the human right laws.”

The AIG also charged the officers to be mindful that they are being watched and that their actions could dent the image of the Police if they are not in line with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

He stressed, “Remember that the world is watching you and your primary duty during election is to assist INEC officials on the maintenance of law and order at the polling and collation centres.”

The AIG then called on the officers and men of the Command to be fair and discharge their duties in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

He stated that any deviation by any officer on election duty would be investigated and necessary sanctions meted out to erring personnel.





