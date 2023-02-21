Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Five days to the general elections, the leadership of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday directed its members and supporters to embark on a three-day fasting and prayer to seek the favour of God for the smooth conduct of the elections in the State.

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal who gave the directive in a statement in Osogbo, announced that the fasting and prayer session should be held between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Friday which is the eve of the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.

In the statement signed by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, he pointed out that, the party does not joke with the potency of fasting and prayer, as there is no logjam that cannot be remedied by the All-knowing God by communicating with Him through fasting and prayer.

According to him, the prayer point of the APC members and supporters should be that God Almighty should finish His work which He had started a long time ago on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the party’s national and state assemblies’ candidates.

Lawal enjoined the APC members to remember in their supplications to God to pray for crisis-free elections and the subsequent victory of all the party’s candidates.

The Acting State APC chairman reminded the members and supporters of his party that their permanent voters’ cards should be within reach by now to enable them to partake actively in the elections.

He pleaded with them to observe all the directives of the umpire of the elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the letter to avoid voiding and cancellation of their votes.

Lawal told the APC members and supporters to resist any act of provocation by the enemies of democracy which could lead to the promotion of crisis before, during and after the elections.

He prayed to God Almighty that the party would not have any reason to lose any Osun citizens, particularly the members and supporters of APC during the voting exercises.

