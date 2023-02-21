Muhammad Sabiu

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna has approved measures to ease the current hardship experienced by the citizens of the state as a result of the naira crunch.

As part of the relief measures the state government has resolved to provide free transport services along designated routes in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, the three biggest cities in the state.

To this end, it said it will partner with the transport unions, to provide buses and tricycles to this effect.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday said, the Kaduna State public health system will also, “offer free routine care in government hospitals for common illnesses like malaria and typhoid.

” This is in addition to the free care for pregnant women and children younger than five years that has been government policy since 2015.

The statement declared,” Prescriptions will be given, and the health facility visited will administer drugs, if available.

” To access this service, citizens will be required to present their National Identity Number or the Kaduna State Residency Card, issued by the Kaduna State Residents Identity Management Agency (KADRIMA).

According to the statement, it decided to take these measures given the suffering faced by the people of the state since the naira notes swap took effect.

The statement maintained that while it awaits a resolution, it is important it seeks ways of relieving human suffering.

“The measures above represent a limited intervention for a severe problem. But every act of relief for citizens is welcome in a crisis, even if the crisis was needlessly unleashed by those who ought to know better, the statement declared.





Meanwhile, Security agencies in the state had also briefed the state government on the steps they are taking to secure the elections and the efforts being made to maintain law and order in the state.

” They noted the improvements in the security situation since operations were launched against the bandits late in 2022.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday and chaired by the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai” discussed the cash crunch, and its severe impact on citizen welfare, trade and economic activities.

” It noted reports that managing the situation has necessitated the diversion of some security personnel from vital field operations to guarding key financial assets.

” The Security Council commended the security agencies for strengthening the state government’s efforts to ensure that citizens remain calm, peaceful and of lawful conduct amidst the challenges.

