By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, known as Davido has recently made an appearance on social media to reward a fan who plastered his pictures all over his vehicle.

The music star having spotted a viral video where the young Keke driver plastered his photos all over his vehicle, Davido then reached out to blogger Tunde Ednut about gifting the top fan N1 million Naira for his show of love.

Tribune online recalled that, the singer had shortly after his performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar hinted that he would be back to making music again in March.

The break, it was learnt was part of his plans to get over the death of his son Ifeanyi, who drowned in a pool inside the singer’s Banana Island palatal home.