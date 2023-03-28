By: Taoheed Adegbite

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the Nigerian Senate, has carpeted experts from Europe, the United States of America and others following the outcome of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Senator Sani, in a tweet on Monday, said the foreign countries who mobilised their experts to Nigeria prior to the election to conduct trainings and lectures on election, had no knowledge of thuggery, manipulation and vote-buying in the country.

“Before the General elections,more than half of Abuja Hotels was booked by European,American and Canadian donor agencies and foundations;they brought their experts who gave all sorts of lectures & training on elections.They had no knowledge of thugs,manipulations & vote buying,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE