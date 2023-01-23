Elections: DSS holds strategic workshop for personnel

As part of its preparedness for the forthcoming general elections, the Department of State Services (DSS) has organized a four-day Strategic Workshop for its State Directors of Security and Heads of Institutions.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunnaya, the workshop was held at its Headquarters in Abuja between the 18th and 21st of January.

It stated that during the exercise, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu presented a keynote address on the preparation of the Commission towards the election.

According to the statement, the INEC boss assured the Service of the Commission’s determination to deliver a free, fair and credible election while the Commission also educated participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for Security agencies.

It added that the Service reviewed the security situation in the country and assured INEC of its support which is in line with the President’s pronouncement to the world to bequeath a free and fair election.

According to it, ‘”as part of related training and courses outlined for personnel for the period, a capacity building seminar in Public Relations was declared open by the DGSS today, 23rd January 2023 for mid-level officers drawn from the State Commands. Resource persons from the media, public relations practice and academia are participating in the seminar.

It further added that the Service boss, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi used the occasions to reiterate the need for professionalism and neutrality of personnel in the discharge of the Service’s mandate before, during and after the general elections.

It stated that at the end of the strategic workshop, participants pledged to work in collaboration with sister agencies, INEC and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that peaceful elections are conducted across the country.

