Buhari’s minister renders support to ailing Brodericks

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, on Monday rendered financial support to the ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen, who is currently recovering from stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The minister who did not disclose the support which he sent through his Special Assistant on Media Toyin Ibitoye, stated that Broderick “is a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health”.

Ibitoye told the wife of the ailing coach, Helen, that the minister felt compelled to help the World Cup winning coach to ensure he gets the best of medication at the UBTH.

Ibitoye said, “The Minister asked me to come to Benin to see Coach Brodericks personally and deliver the message which is between him and the family of the coach.

“I am happy to see that Coach Brodericks is making good progress and the Minister is also elated about this,” he added.

Helen, who thanked the minister for his gesture said her husband was responding to treatment, called for support from the coach, noting she hopes that Imasuen would continue to respond to treatment

“I thank the minister for this kind gesture, it shows that the plight of my husband is getting to the right channel. I pray that he will continue to receive the support he needs to get back on his feet.

“He is better now compared to when we brought him to the hospital. Hopefully, he can get better and be relocated to another ward to continue treatment. I urge that he get more support as he continues his recovery.