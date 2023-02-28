The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Peter Ndalikali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Niger South (Zone A) Senatorial District Election.

INEC’s Returning Officer for Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A), Prof Abubakar Muhammad-Bitagi, made the announcement on Monday that Ndalikali secured the seat with 100,498 votes.

He said that Ndalikali beat his closest opponent, Alhaji Muhammad Bima-Enagi of the All Progressive Party (APC) who got 97,453 votes.

“l, hereby, declare that Mr Peter Ndalikali of PDP has won the senatorial election held on 25th day of February 2023 and has certified the requirement of the law, he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”, Muhammad-Bitagi announced.

The Niger South Senatorial District comprises Bida, Lavun, Edati, Mokwa, Gbako, Katcha, Agaie and Lapai local government areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…