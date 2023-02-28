By: Taofeek Lawal – Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called for the suspension of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, saying the election was marred by various irregularities ranging from vote buying, violence, voters’ disenfranchisement, Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioning, among others.

NNPP’s national chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, while briefing the press in Abuja on Tuesday, called for total cancellation of the entire process saying the election results declared so far did not reflect the wishes of Nigerians.

According to Alkali, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken the country back to pre-2014 era where ballot-snatching, vote buying, connivance of security agents among other negativities was the order of the day.

