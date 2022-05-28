El-Rufai’s former chief of staff wins Kaduna APC central senatorial ticket

Former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Hon, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, has emerged the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna Central senatorial district.

He was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Kaduna on Saturday after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest.

The Returning Officer of the election, Mohammed Hafiz Bayero, said 405 delegates from the seven local government areas that make up Kaduna Central were registered.

However, said 396 delegates were accredited, but 388 voted for Muhammad Sani Abdulllahi, while eight votes were invalid.

He disclosed Abdullahi, having polled the highest number of votes cast, is declared the winner of the primary election.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner, Abdullahi who was also the immediate past commissioner for Budget and Planning, expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest.





He also solicited their support to ensure the party becomes victorious in the general election.

He expressed optimism that APC will become victorious in the general election considering the good work of Governor El-Rufai’s administration.

