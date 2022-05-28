JUST: EFCC operatives storm PDP national convention venue

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday were sighted at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja venue of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The officials were conspicuous in their red vests with the commission’s acronym boldly displayed on them.

They moved around the arena hosting thousands of party delegates who were waiting for the commencement of the primary election to elect the presidential candidate of the party in next year’s election.

The anti-graft agents were thought to be in the arena as a deterrent to aspirants who may want to distribute cash to influence the outcome of the election.

Nobody was known to have been apprehended by the agents at the time of this report.

