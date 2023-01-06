EKSU gets 2 new DVCs

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Professors Raphael Ayantunji Adeleke and Joseph Babatola Ayodele as deputy vice chancellors of the Ekiti State University.

This followed their election by the Senate of the university at its 275th meeting held on 22nd December, 2022.

According to a statement by the head of the university’s Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Professor Ayodele has been named as the deputy vice chancellor (academics), while Professor Ayantunji Adeleke will assume duties as the deputy vice chancellor (development).

Professor Ayodele attended Annunciation School, Ikere-Ekiti from 1974 to 1979 and Ondo State College of Education, Ikere Ekiti between 1982 and 1985.

He proceeded to the then Ondo State University Ado-Ekiti (now Ekiti State University), Ado-Ekiti where he obtained a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in Economics with First Class honours in 1992. He also obtained M.Ed and Ph.D degrees from the University of Ibadan in 1997 and 2000 respectively.

Professor Ayodele joined the services of Ondo State University Ado Ekiti (now EKSU) in 1995 as Graduate Assistant and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2012.

Professor Adeleke attended Eyemote Comprehensive High School, Iyin-Ekiti between 1975 and 1980, and obtained a B.Sc. (Hons) degree from the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti in 1986, before earning an M.Sc. in Statistics from the University of Ibadan in 1991.

He later obtained his Ph.D in Statistics from the then University of Ado Ekiti in 2007.

The vice chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has since congratulated both new deputy vice chancellors.