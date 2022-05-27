Eko-NAFEST 2022: Nigerians in Diaspora set to storm Lagos

As Lagos prepares for a mega hosting of the 30th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), also known as the Unity Festival, Nigerians in Diaspora have called on Governor, Babajide Sanwo-0lu to use the hosting opportunity rights to draw global attention to the infrastructural development in the city of aquatic splendour.

NAFEST, transformed into a global cultural tourism brand under Otunba Segun Runsewe, Nigeria’s culture chief marketer and Director General, National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), births in Lagos in November with Nigeria’s politically structured 36 states, confirmed to showcase the best of their indigenous cultural endowments.

Lagosians and Nigerians in Diaspora are excited about Lagos government hosting the authentic Nigeria cultural vehicle and have indicated readiness to invite their friends to Nigeria to witness the event. They commended the wife of the governor for her commitment and support as “Mama Eko NAFEST”

Governor Sanwo-0lu has embarked on several infrastructural renewal projects in Lagos recently, such as flagging off the state rail systems, with intent to connect it seamlessly to the road transportation architecture and Ferry services to the littoral areas such as Epe, Ikorodu, Victoria Island and Badagry.

New Theatres and Entertainment halls now dot the skylines of the four divisions of the state, preparatory to unveiling the national cultural tourism Armada in Lagos.

Recently, the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, tailed by stakeholders, embarked on open assessment of the structures and preparedness of state’s cultural tourism architecture in order to effectively tackle and disengage breaches to the mother of all festivals in Nigeria, Eko NAFEST, in November.





