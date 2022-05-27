Children’s Day 2022: Itel donates libraries, books, others to students in Lagos

To commemorate Children’s Day 2022, itel Nigeria has donated mobile libraries, school books, school bags, and other educational materials to the pupils of Command Children School, Ikeja, Lagos.

The august event themed ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ had superstar and itel Brand Ambassador, Olamide, in attendance; a move that has further cemented the Itel brand as a brand for all people.

The brand which produces smartphones, accessories, TVs, and other appliances is known for its Love Always On CSR Initiative through which it reaches children and underprivileged communities across the country.

The children-centric event featured face painting, games, and other fun activities children love. The key highlight, however, was when Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji told the pupils to dream big and not let their environment hold them down.





He said, ‘‘I am a kid from the corner that chose not to let his environment decide what he becomes. Through hard work, dedication, and prayers you can achieve greatness. You can become what you want to become without allowing your background to affect you. It is good to get yourself a mentor.

“Make sure you are focused. To some people, success is power, money, and education, everyone here should be able to have one of these things. Success is a function of the mind. Never be pressured, always put in your best,” he said.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager for West Africa, said “Children’s Day is an annual day set aside to celebrate our children, the leaders, pacesetters, and stars of tomorrow. It is because of them that we chose to begin the Love Always On initiative, and it is because of them we will continue to give back to society.

“Our children deserve to be celebrated and supported in every possible way because the future belongs to them.”