Ekiti school Alumni gets new executive

THE pioneer Interim Executive Council of Ilogbo High School (IHS), Ilogbo-Ekiti, has bowed out of office after four years in the saddle, with the first elected executive council taking over.

The election of the new executive council, which took place on the school’s premises situated along Ilogbo-Ayegunle road, Ilogbo-Ekiti, was done by ratification as all the contestants emerged unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation recently.

Joel Agbebi, a United Kingdom (UK) based Entrepreneur, emerged as the first President of the council, while two female seasoned public administrators, Wemimo Gegeoju and Chinyere Alawode, were elected as Vice President 1 and 11 respectively.

Samuel Fasanmi, a Psychometrician and university don, was returned as the General Secretary after serving the pioneer administration in the same capacity.

A Lagos Public School Principal, Tayo Ariyo got the nod of his old mates to represent them in the new cabinet as Treasurer while Michael Adebayo, a well-travelled entrepreneur, was elected to manage the Financial Lacuna of the alumni body.

Maxwell Adeleye, ANIPR, a Public Relations expert and activist, emerged as Publicity Secretary while Olamide Awogbemi, an entrepreneur, was elected Assistant General Secretary.

Inaugurating the new executive members, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Samuel Fayomi, said the emergence of the first elected leaders of the alumni was expecpted to reinvigorate the organisation towards a new service that would further aid the development of IHS.

The new president, Mr Joel Agbebi, in his acceptance speech, promised to consolidate on the achievements of the former executive by giving his alma mater a new face.

“By the Grace of God, IHS Alumni will have a new website before the first quarter of 2022. I want to assure you that the new executive will work assiduously to give our alma mater infrastructure face-lift in all ramifications. We shall also prioritise award of scholarships to brilliant and indigent students yearly, among others.”

The Agbebi’s1983 set donated Two Lawn Mowers to their alma mater to help at cutting grasses within the school premises.

