Foundation gives scholarships to 10 indigent students in South East

A Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), JESUNIC Foundation, has provided scholarships to 10 indigent students in South East Nigeria to enable them to achieve their dream education.

The beneficiary students who spread across the five Eastern States of Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi, are studying at Community Secondary School, Ndiagu Amechi, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Managing Director of the Foundation, Comrade John-Paul Egbo, who disclosed this in a statement he made available to Newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital, explained that the JESUNIC Foundation’s aims and objectives were meant to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are targeted towards education, women empowerment and community development across the country.

According to Egbo, this is a unique approach to reaching the world which other non-governmental organisations can emulate to achieve the greater good for the greatest number of Nigerians.

Speaking further he said: “This is evident in our various projects such as scholarships for indigent students, vocational school for women and girls, empowerment of widows, provision of clean water and sanitation, medical aid and support and other outreaches to schools and villages.”

“The scholarship is for only students\wards from under-privileged homes whose parents\guardians encounter difficulties in paying their tuition.

He disclosed that the exercise would be continuous as an encouragement to students to remain steadfast and towards making Enugu and the country proud at large.

Egbo admonished the beneficiaries to be good representatives of the school, who will grow to become men and women of sound character in Enugu State and beyond.

He commended the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment for the attainment of rounded education in the state.

While thanking the benefactor, for the kind gesture, the students showered praises, prayers, called on other Enugu sons and daughters to emulate Egbo, so as to improve the education sector in the state.

Present at the event were, Mrs Chidinma Egbo; chairperson of JESUNIC FOUNDATION, friends, well wishers and the entire staff of JESUNIC foundation.

