Ekiti maize, soya beans farmers to get N3.5bn support from Dutch firm

IN an effort to boost food production in the state, a Dutch firm, Terra Agricultural Support Company will be supporting maize and Soya beans farmers in Ekiti State with N3.5 billion in the current planting season.

This was disclosed in Ado Ekiti by the Managing Director of the company, Mr Reye Haveman, at a meeting with representatives of the state government.

The government representatives were led by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Folorunso Olabode and the Technical Adviser to the governor on agriculture, Mr Olukayode Ilesanmi.

Haveman said the company chose to invest the huge sum of money in the state because of the availability of adequate storage facilities, land as well as willing farmers.

According to him, the farmers will be supported in mechanisation, training, input supplies, harvesting and off-taking of products among others.

He said he was relying on the list of farmers and data provided by the state government in the execution of the project.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to display transparency and honesty in order to protect the image of the government and company that were built over the years.

Haveman said he would soon sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding, on behalf of the company with the state government.

Responding, Olabode assured the investors that the state was desirable of having his team in this critical era of dwindling oil price.

