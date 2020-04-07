Lawmaker trains 100 constituents on agriculture commodities export

One hundred constituents from Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, have benefited from Agro-Commodity Guides training organised by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Ajibola Muraina.

The beneficiaries, who were given extensive training on guides on exporting several agricultural commodities, described the first-of-its kind training in the constituency as unique, commending the lawmaker for teaching them how to fish.

At the two-day training, the 100 participants were given conference materials and certificates as well as transportations fares, with Dr. Muraina enjoining the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired from the training.

He said: “Agriculture remains our only hope for the diversification of our mono-economy and the only way to create employment opportunities for our teeming population.

“Ibarapaland being an agrarian community has the great potential of industrialisation and economic emancipation through massive employment via agriculture. With the hope of the completion of our electricity transmission stations, Ibarapa has the great potential of becoming an investment destination of choice soon if heavy investments are deployed into agriculture and our foreign earning capacity is improved through exports of agricultural products.”

Muraina added that the training was organised in order to prepare the constituents for opportunities in the agriculture sector, noting that with the heavy investments of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde on agriculture, the beneficiaries stand to benefit maximally.

“So, you should properly position yourselves for the wonderful gains ahead,” he said.

