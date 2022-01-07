Ekiti govt meets young business owners, seek private-sector driven economy

The Ekiti State government has reiterated its determination to improve the economy of the state with collaboration with more business owners.

The Commissioner for trade, investment and industry, Muyiwa Olumilua who stated this while meeting with the association of young business owners in the state in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said private business owners are key for the government to attain its desire of change the age-long narrative of civil service state to an economically viable state.

Olumilua who commended the young business owners for their contributions to the development of the state’s economy called for more collaboration in the interest of the state.

He advised the business owners to register their society with relevant government institutions for them to have access to loans and grants which would help their businesses to grow.

According to him, “The young businessmen are needed to achieve Dr John Kayode Fayemi’s dream of making a paradigm shift in the Economy of Ekiti State and changing it from a public to a private sector-driven state.

“The Ministry is ready to carry you along in business submit and discussions. I will you, young business owners to be mentors to the youths who have lost hope by telling them your success stories.

“I encourage you to be close to the government and register the society with relevant agencies like EKISIMA. The major problem faced by the ministry is that loan takers do not refund the money given to them. Giving loans to the appropriate business owners with veritable and traceable addresses would make the retrieval of the loans easy rather than giving it out to people based on personal and political relationships.”

The commissioner urged them to raise young businessmen like themselves who would in turn do the same for the betterment of the state.

Responding, the secretary of the society, Tolu Oluwatoba said the society which is made up of fourteen members with verifiable and visible businesses was established to differentiate legitimate business owners from others in the society.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to solicit the government’s support in terms of tax relief, loan opportunities, grants and other incentives that could give succour to the members of the society.

“We are looking at a way we can benefit from the opportunity surrounding us as indigenous business owners in Ekiti state, this is our Jerusalem and we are assuring you that we will be here to develop Ekiti State economically,” he said.

