Tension in Ondo community as herdsmen kill three, set community ablaze

At least three people were reportedly shot dead by some herdsmen who invaded the Molege community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, injuring many others.

The rampaging herdsmen reportedly razed down Elerinla village near Arimogija over the alleged refusal of the villagers to allow the herders and their cows to feed on their farmlands.

It was gathered that the herdsmen mobilised to the village in the middle of the night and set the two villages and farms on fire, destroying property worth millions of naira.

According to a source, the villagers ran away from their homes in the middle of the night while the herdsmen invaded their homes, setting their property on fire.

Confirming the invasion of the herdsmen, the state Commander Amotekun, Chief Adeleye Adetunji, said that some suspected herdsmen who invaded the village also attacked men of the state security outfit, Amotekun.

He explained that “while on a routine patrol today at Molege in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State our men were informed that some nearby villages in Molege have been taken over by herdsmen while the burnt down some people’s properties.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village.

“On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly open fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting people.

“We are trying to find out who they are as an adequate investigation is ongoing. We urged the people of the community to come back to their homes as peace has returned back to the village.

Adetunji was, however, silent on the casualties recorded during the forceful invasion of the village by the bandits.

However, fear has gripped the residents of the community, following reports that the herdsmen have perfected plans to invade and overrun other villages and camps overnight.

But the state Police Command in the state has assured the people of the area of security of lives and property, with a vow to bring those behind the killing and destruction to book.

The State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, stated this during a visit to Melenge camp on Friday for an on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage and destruction caused in the area.

The Police boss said men of the state police command are on the trail of the suspected marauders who attacked the camp and razed houses overnight in the community.

The CP who met with the community leaders and residents encouraged them and allayed their fears, vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly.

Oyeyemi said the command have deployed men of the Special Squads and PMF personnel to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.

He said, “The command is also using this opportunity to assure the good people of Ondo State of adequate protection of their lives and property in the state and are enjoined to give the Police genuine information that will help reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state.”

Also, the Federal lawmaker representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, who condemned the attack, described it as barbaric.

Adelegbe who lamented and condemned the attack by the bandits said the hoodlums descended on innocent and defenceless people who were going about their farming activities legitimately.

According to him ” l initiated and executed the rehabilitation of Arimogija/Molege/Okeluse road last year when the terrorists masquerading as herdsmen kidnapped about six villagers at the failed portions of the road to dislodge them from the road.”

He said that there was a need for a security post at the junction “to checkmate the senseless attacks on the innocent villagers.”

Adelegbe said efforts are in motion to set to construct a Security Post at the Junction to further guarantee the security of lives and property in the area.

“lt has become a matter of urgent importance to provide other logistics such as vehicle to facilitate the patrol of the area by security personnel to ward off further invasion by the bandits,” he said

Adelegbe however, appealed to the people not to result to self-help but report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

