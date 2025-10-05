Ekiti govt extends teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

There was thunderous jubilation in Ekiti on Sunday following the approval of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to the immediate extension of the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 years to 65 years and service years raised from 35 to 40 years.

The Governor also rewarded outstanding teachers in the state with cash gifts totalling N46 million, approved upward review of Science Teachers and Head of Department allowances, as well as immediate payment of 2019 leave bonus areas to further motivate the teachers.

The governor made these declarations on Sunday during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavalion, Ado Ekiti.

No fewer than 5,000 teachers attended the colourful event which was turned into a carnival as teachers across different cadres adorned in Ankara uniform sang and danced in appreciation of the Governor’s teacher-friendly policies.

Oyebanji, who thanked the teachers for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state, described them as the foundation upon which the future of the state is built.

He affirmed that the gesture was part of his administration’s efforts to motivate teachers, recognize their immense contribution to the development of education, and enhance their welfare in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

While explaining that the extension of the retirement age was in fulfilment of his promise to reposition the education sector and retain competent and experienced hands in the teaching profession, the Governor said a committee would be set up to oversee the elongation of the service year and ensure that only the agile individuals enjoy the privilege.

Governor Oyebanji further assured the Teachers that his administration would continue to prioritize their welfare and continue to create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

The Governor also informed the gathering that he will be seeking a re-election for a second term and solicited their continued support.

Oyebanji said, ” Let me respond to the request by the TUC Chairman, I have been told now that 2019 leave bonus was paid yesterday and you will start receiving the alert by tomorrow.

“I have heard your yearnings with respect to the mandatory age for retirement and this has been approved as recommended but only for able and willing teachers.

” On the issue of science and head of departments’ allowances, I know that the Head of Service is doing the review of the allowances and I have instructed her to bring it by next week for approval.

“My dear friends, this will be the only opportunity to meet in a group like this before the next governorship election. I therefore want to officially inform you that I will be seeking a re-election into the office of the Governor for a second term.

” I have been greatly encouraged by the overwhelming goodwill, enthusiasm and support that you have shown me. I want to assure you that, for you, it will always get better. I am resolutely committed to my pact with you and all Ekiti workers. I therefore solicit for your sustained support and prayers going forward.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye expressed her gratitude to the Governor for his efforts at repositioning the education sector and ensuring that the teachers’ welfare is taken care of.

The Commissioner highlighted various efforts of the Governor at improving the general well-being of teachers in the state to include, ” release of over N1.6 billion as running grant to schools in the last three years, payment of over N6.2 billion as UBEC counterpart fund to ensure renovations of schools in the state, payment of over N1.5 billion for WAEC in the last years of the Governors administration as well as prompt payment exam fees for students, placement, BECE and SS2 exams among others.”

In their separate goodwill messages, the National President of ASUSS, Comrade Sola Adigun, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), represented by Mr Lateef Adesiyan, and Ekiti State NUT Chairman, Comrade Adedeji Egbeyemi, all commended Governor Oyebanji for his continue demonstration of love and passion for teachers and the teaching profession in the state.