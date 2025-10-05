REVEALED: How Big Brother Naija viewers voted in the final week

Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, on Sunday emerged as the winner of Season 10 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, themed ‘10/10’, after polling 42.8 percent of the total votes in the final week.

According to statistics released by Big Brother Naija on its official Facebook page, Imisi’s 42.8 percent vote share placed her far ahead of her closest rivals.

Dede came second with 15.94 percent, while Koyin followed closely with 15.23 percent.

Other finalists: Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensah, Isabella, and Kaybobo garnered 7.94 percent, 5.48 percent, 4.24 percent, 3.54 percent, 3.07 percent, and 1.72 percent, respectively.

Announcing the result on Sunday night, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, declared Imisi as the winner after she secured the highest number of votes in the final week.

“This is how you crowned your winner, Naija! 🙌🏽 #BBNaija,” the organisers posted shortly after revealing the statistics.

Imisi’s victory earned her the ₦80 million grand prize, making her the fourth female housemate to win the reality television show.

The ‘10/10’ edition, which ran for 72 days, featured 29 housemates and premiered on July 26 and 27, 2025, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosting the show for the ninth consecutive time.

With this win, Imisi joins the exclusive list of past winners, including Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna), Ilebaye Odiniya, and Kingsley Sule (Kellyrae).

