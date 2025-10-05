5 things to know about BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi

Big Brother Naija Season 10 has officially crowned Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, as its winner. The 23-year-old housemate captured the hearts of millions with her emotional openness, fiery personality, and resilience throughout the “Ten over Ten” edition.
Here are five key things to know about Imisi:
1. Her real name is Opeyemi Ayanwale
The 23-year-old Imisi hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, and works as a fashion designer and aspiring actress. She is known for her vibrant personality and expressive nature, and she brought both emotion and entertainment to the house from day one.
2. Imisi won several tasks during the season
Throughout the season, Imisi proved her versatility by winning six major tasks, including the Guinness, Indomie, Munchit, Gordon, Terra, TravelBeta, and Lush hair, among others.
3. One of the most talked-about housemates
From emotional diary sessions to fiery confrontations, Imisi remained a central figure in the house. She openly discussed surviving rape at age 12 and a miscarriage during a past relationship, earning viewers’ empathy for her courage to be vulnerable on national television.
4. Mix of friendship, rivalry, and romance
Imisi’s journey wasn’t without drama; she clashed with Koyin and Rooboy during a heated kitchen fight but also shared close bonds with Kola and Isabella, creating moments that trended online. Her openness about liking multiple male housemates made her one of the season’s most unpredictable contestants.
5. She won N150 million worth of prizes
At the grand finale hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Imisi was announced as the winner, with Dede as the first runner-up. She takes home N80 million in cash and, overall, N150 million worth of grand prizes.
