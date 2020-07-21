Ekiti begins COVID-19 regulation enforcement, to punish violators

The Ekiti State government says it has begun the enforcement of the state’s COVID-19 Infection Prevention Regulation 2020.

Mr Olalekan Suleiman, Special Assistant, Public Education, Media and Communication in the state Justice Ministry, stated this in a public notice made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

He urged members of the public to adhere strictly to all established Coronavirus prevention protocols in the interest of their health.

“Nose mask-wearing is compulsory when in public places. Without it, nobody will be allowed into public transport or public premises.

“Employers must provide face masks for workers dealing with the public.

“Shops must ensure that not more than 10 customers are allowed inside at a time,” he said.

He further said that the state government had made the provision of handwashing equipment such as running water, soap and hand sanitiser compulsory for business operators.

Suleiman said that the state government would arrest and prosecute anybody found to be violating the established protocols.

The News Agency of Nigerian NAN reports that many Nigerians across the 36 states and FCT fail to adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures leading to a spike in cases since the softening of lockdown. (NAN)

