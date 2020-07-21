Customs set ablaze N12m worth of expired seized goods in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command has burnt over N12 million worth of seized contraband goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the goods were set on fire on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Speaking with newsmen, Compt. Hussaini Bello said that the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and his team have always educated Nigerians not to patronise imported rice, as most of them expired before arriving in Nigeria.

Bello said 927 bags of foreign rice, 123 bags of semolina (10kg), 25 bags of semolina (5kg) and cartons of Mamador vegetable oil, all expired, were set on fire at the command’s headquarter.

“All these expired seized goods, worth N12.88 million and, certified not fit for both human and animal consumption by relevant authorities,’’ he said.

The comptroller urged smugglers to embrace legitimate business as the command will always be a step ahead of them and send them out of the illegitimate business.

“We will not get tired of stopping the smugglers until we suppress the smuggling to the barest minimum,’’ Ahmed said.

NAN reports that some concerned agencies such as NAFDAC, SON, NESREA and KWEPA also witnessed the burning process.