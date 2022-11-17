Ekiti Amotekun arrests suspects over alleged N2.5million fraud

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
The Ekiti state Security Network popularly known as Amotekun corps has arrested five suspects for allegedly defrauding an Abeokuta-based man of N2.5 million.

The Ekiti commandant of Amotekun, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe(retd) while parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday said the five suspects were arrested at their hideout in Ikere-Ekiti following a discreet investigation conducted by the corps.

Komolafe explained that the five suspects who he described as notorious fraudsters in the state contacted the victim identified as James Udani on phone and impressed him to send money for a special spiritual work in order for him to be successful.

He added that the victim after sending the money in batches of up to N2.5 million reported to his lawyer in Ogun State who took action and reported at the Abeokuta command of the Amotekun corps.

The commander said, “My colleague in Ogun State contacted us here about the case of the victim who had been duped by some people from Ekiti state called ‘Awo Jiginni ‘in the local parlance here.

“Immediately after we got the information, we swung into action and through our intelligence, we were able to track them down to their shrine in Ikere–Ekiti where they were arrested and the place destroyed.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to being serial fraudsters in the state and we will hand them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.”

Speaking, the 40-year-old victim stated that he was threatened that he would die if any of his relatives were aware of the dealings with the suspects.

He alleged that he was hypnotised for the period of two months that he was sending money to them totalling N2.5million within sixty days.

