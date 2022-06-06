Ekiti 2022: PDP senatorial aspirant withdraws from campaign committee

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, a senatorial aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kehinde Agboola has announced his withdrawal from the governorship campaign committee for the party ahead of the poll.

Agboola who contested for the Ekiti North senatorial ticket in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday said he would not be part of the campaign over what he described as injustice melted on him on the senatorial race.

He noted that there was no genuine senatorial primaries in the zone, saying the party leadership has failed to address the issues raised with his petition to the appeal committee on the exercise.

According to him, “I hereby write to formally disclaim and withdraw my name from the Ekiti State Gubernatorial Campaign Committee pending when the party will do the needful, to right all wrongs.  

“Since we cannot build something on nothing, I can’t be part of a structure built on injustice, inequity, abuse of due process and absolute malpractice. I also call on all lovers of democracy and party faithful to remain steadfast. 

“Only the unpopular aspirant ran away from our primary election at an accredited INEC centre of Ido Ekiti, as against electoral guidelines and clear sections of the Electoral laws.


“Ekiti North rejects imposition and the will of our people shall surely come to pass.Injustice has sent many people away from this party and that must stop forthwith.” 

