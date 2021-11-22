Ekiti 2022: PDP national treasurer warns party against zoning

Ahead of January’s governorship primaries in Ekiti State, the national treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wale Aribisala has advised the leadership of the party not to sacrifice popular and acceptable candidates on the altar of zoning.

There has been a series of agitations by some gladiators within the party on the need for the southern senatorial zone to produce the party’s candidate.

Aribisala, a governorship aspirant who had just been screened to contest the party’s primaries for the 2022 governorship election, said there is a need for the party to push forward a credible candidate that could deliver the election for the opposition party.

The former house of representatives member who spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while addressing party members noted that all hands must be on deck to return the PDP to winning ways so that the dream of creating wealth for the state and jobs for the teeming unemployed youths could be realized.

According to him, “Everybody is free to agitate for his senatorial district. But I believe that it is the best that should win in the primaries. Ekiti is a homogeneous state, we are all Ekiti. All we need now in Ekiti is good governance.

“Forget whether you are from South, Central or North senatorial district – that does not matter now. What we need in Ekiti now, especially considering the present poor state of things, is the person that can do the job so that we can move forward as a state.”

Aribisala expressed confidence that PDP, with the right candidate, would win the 2022 governorship saying, “Our people deserve the best. Ekiti people know what they want. The ruling party at the federal and state levels has not done well. Look at the state of insecurity in Nigeria, the rising prices of food and the economy are in shambles”.

Earlier, the Director-General, Wale Aribisala Campaign Organisation, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, urged voters in the primaries coming up in January 2022 to note Aribisala’s uniqueness and vote him as PDP governorship candidate.

