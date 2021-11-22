#EndSARS: Adegboruwa calls on Nigerians to hold government responsible if anything happens to him

Member of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has called on Nigerians to hold the government responsible if anything happens to him.

Adegboruwa stated that there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon him especially in the media.

He made this known in a statement issued to the newsmen and signed by him on Monday.

The Senior Advocate, who said no crime was committed beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government for a national assignment, noted that two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against him on national television, with mindless accusations.

He disclosed that one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder.

The Legal Luminary concluded that it is left for the government to decide on the report as he only heeded the clarion call to serve with the honest belief that the Panel was meant to say the truth.

“Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

“I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.

“Just last night, one of the prominent #EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest belief that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done.

“It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.” He said.

