Ekiti 2022: Consensus option won’t work — Senator Bamidele

Ahead of the January 22 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to pick its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election, a leading aspirant and Senator representing Ekiti Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has said the consensus arrangement would not work in the state.

He made the declaration on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Checks revealed that the APC 2014 Constitution, (as amended) made provision for direct, indirect and consensus options for the emergence of candidates for general elections.

Senator Bamidele noted that it would be difficult to agree on a consensus option because of the number of aspirants that have since declared interest in the race.

He further maintained that the direct primary would be the best option open to the ruling party to pick its standard-bearer.

He said: “Well, I want to say that, you may not have a particular model that will be acceptable to all aspirants at the same time and that’s part of the essence of democracy. And that’s why the constitution of the party provides for three different modes of conducting primary elections. One is the direct primary mode. The second one is in direct primary and the third one is the consensus mode. So it’s up to the leadership of the party but if I would speak for myself, I would say definitely it cannot be the consensus. I don’t see that happening. As of my last count, at least seven people had obtained the nomination form and expression of interest form.

The form is not closed yet meaning that anytime between now and the 11th of January, there could be more applicants coming to join the race. So in that kind of a situation, you don’t push for a consensus unless it is coming from within and among the aspirants themselves.

“So the two other modes that will then appear to be open are either the direct or the indirect mode of primary. If you ask me as an individual, what is my preference? I would say any day, I would prefer the direct mode of primaries. Just because one, for me, it is a way of ensuring participatory democracy, which makes it possible for every card-carrying member of the party to participate in the decision-making process. It also helps to ensure that the most popular aspirant emerges which also gives a lot of impetus to the rank-and-file members of the party who feel proud that they were part of the decision-making process and that it was their decision that carry the day.

That instantly gives them the enthusiasm that is needed for them to be able to even actively participate in the general election campaign, that’s my preference. That’s my choice. It does not really mean that if the party chooses the indirect mode of primaries or any other one, it will not foreclose me from participating. But as an individual, that is my preference but I believe direct primaries is a way of giving power back to the people.

Basically, the refusal of Mr President to sign (Electoral Act) also is not because the President is fundamentally opposed to the direct mode of primaries because of some logistics concerns. But the good thing about it is if you do direct primaries in an isolated election holding in Ekiti or holding in Osun which would be the only election in the country by the time it is holding, I don’t think that’s a kind of logistic concern that would offset anything or cause pain for anyone. So, I really feel that the leadership of the party will take whatever decision that is in the best interest of the party.”

Senator Bamidele who incidentally is the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the scheduled January primary.

“By the grace of God, I have just submitted my nomination form as well as my expression of interest form back to the National Secretariat of our party and that for me completes the application process and what is left is for us to be back here sometimes next week for the screening.

“Back in Ekiti, I can also confirm that we have been busy on the field. To the glory of God, I have completed a comprehensive tour of all the 16 local governments in Ekiti and we have not stopped our consultation. Consultation is still going on with stakeholders of the party both within Ekiti State as well as outside Ekiti State but most importantly, every card-carrying member of the party in Ekiti State is aware of what we are doing, and we are reaching out to them and answering their questions and addressing their concerns. And I just want to say that I remain hopeful that by the grace of God, I would emerge as the governorship candidate of our party via the primary election slated for Saturday, January 22, 2022.”

