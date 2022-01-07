Police apprehend Theological student for forging ITF skill acquisition form

The long arm of law has caught up with a 22-year-old student of Jos ECWA Theological Seminary (JETS), Mr Alamba Denis who has been forging the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) skills acquisition form to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

Dennis was picked up on Friday by the men of Nigeria Police, Anglo-Jos Division Jos, Plateau State and confessed to having printed the ITF Skills acquisition forms in December 2021, and was selling them to members of the public at N700.

In his confessional statement, he was said to have engaged two women who go about selling the form to mostly youths and women within Jos, the state capital adding that they have so far realised a sum of N85,000 from the sale of the form between December 2021 and now.

He confessed that the forms were printed depicting that ITF in collaboration with The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was organising a kills acquisition programme to attract the attention of Christian youths and women.

Speaking to journalists at the Anglo-Jos Police Division, Dennis declared thus: “I am a student of Jos Theological Seminary (JETS), I forge ITF form for skills acquisition programme and I am selling it to members of the public. I forge the form in December 2021 because I was sent away from school for lack of payment of tuition fee and I had nobody to assist me that was why I forge the form and I am selling them to pay my school fee.

“I printed the original copy and I gave two women who are photocopying and selling to people. The women have realized N85,000 from selling the forms and they have handed over the money to me.” He said.

When asked how he intend to link those who have purchased the forms with ITF, he said It was just a ploy and gimmick to sell the form adding that he has no link with anyone in ITF.

When contacted, the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Ishola Tajudeen advised Nigerians to be conscious of the activities of fraudsters who are bent on defrauding innocent Nigerians of their resources.

“I wish to inform Nigerians that our forms for skills acquisition are not sold, it is free of charge and we are not doing employment. If we are to recruit, we will advertise in two National Newspapers based on the instruction of the Federal Government so that everybody will know.

“Our recruitments are always known to Nigerians and it is always free, we don’t collect money from anybody and so don’t give anybody money in the name of recruitment in ITF.”

He explained that a distress call was put across to him that their form for the kills acquisition programme was on sale to the general public.

Tajudeen said, “when we got the report, we set a machinery in motion to find out if the information was true or not. In the process, I saw a copy of the form being sold to a Nigerian at a fee.”

He said the forgery form which is completely different from their form was been sold at a different fee with tailoring N700, Barbing N700, Saloon N700 among others before going for training.

“I want to say clearly that the form for ITF Skills acquisition is free, the training is free, start-ups pack is free. There is a difference between the forgery form and the original form that ITF gives to Nigerians free of charge.

“In our form, there is no place where you see the amount, the traits are always on the form and we don’t charge money for it. On the forgery form, he said we are collaborating with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we don’t collaborate with any organization or anybody.

“We do it as our empowerment programme to enable Nigerians to acquire skills and stand on their own to enable the Federal Government to achieve their mandate of providing skills for Nigerians.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police apprehend Theological student Police apprehend Theological student

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police apprehend Theological student Police apprehend Theological student