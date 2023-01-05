EKEDC projects minimum of 20hrs supply within network areas in 2023

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has expressed readiness to supply minimum of 20 hours of uninterrupted electricity within its network areas in 2023.

The Managing Director, Dr Tinuade Sanda, who made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, said this is non-negotiable as the power grid keeps doing the needful.

Sanda added that efforts are ongoing towards the completion of the installation of transformers within the communities.

This was just as she hinted on improved metering for the consumers, assuring continued fixing of tripping feeders.

While touching on energy theft, The MD assured that the completion of the metering will foster energy audit that would consequently provide a lasting solution to the theft issue.

She noted that outsourced companies had been engaged to drive down the losses in those areas.

“We want to work towards ensuring minimum 20 hours electricity supply as we continue to get electricity from the power grid.

“Installation is still ongoing and we have done 80 out of 150. We are moving closer and closer to our consumers. We tend to decentralize more so that our consumers can reach us.

“We will continue to address our frequent tripping feeders.

“We want to complete all our DT metering. If we complete that, it will help us do our energy audit and the theft will be resolved.





“One of the Initiatives is to put stickers in such areas. In the process, we found places were there were theft. We also engaged with outsourced companies to help drive down losses in those areas.

Meanwhile, Tinuade stated that the Federal Government invested heavily in Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to address the grid system; hence, it is different from Nigerians experienced.