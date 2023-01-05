Fayose, Mimiko join G-5 governors for Oyo PDP campaign flag-off 

Former Governors of Ekiti and Ondo States, Ayo Fayose and Olusegun Mimiko were among the dignitaries present at the official flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

The duo joined Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) who are members of the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dubbed G-5 governors.

Meanwhile, Fayose and Mimiko are believed to be members of the Integrity group – a formation by the G-5 governors and some other aggrieved party leaders – calling for the immediate resignation of the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu shortly after Atiku Abubakar secured the presidential ticket of the party.

However, as the crisis wrangling the PDP lingers, neither the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu nor its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, were present as the party in Oyo State flagged off the campaign for the re-election bid of Seyi Makinde and other PDP candidates across the state.

