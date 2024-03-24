Christians have been advised to always choose the voice of people they listen to in order not to be deceived away from the gentle voice of God.

The advice was given by the Chairman of the North-East Baptist Conference, Rev Ezekiel Oyebode in his palm Sunday homily titled: ‘The voice of the crowd’ delivered at Good News Baptist Church, Wuntin Dada, Bauchi on Sunday.

Ezekiel Oyebode who is the Under Shepherd of the Church stressed that in the Christian journey, there are many voices from all directions which if not carefully selected, may cause catastrophic fall.

Also Read: Eight killed, houses burnt in Plateau

The Clergyman who took his text from the Book of Mark 11:7-10, said that knowing that they will hear many voice, Jesus instructed his disciples, the voice they were to listen to in order to be able to effectively deliver the errand he sent them to bring a Colt for him to ride on triumphantly into Jerusalem.

He warned that, “The voice of the crowd can be deceptive and confusing at times; therefore be resolute and face the reality of life.”

He added that, “It is over to you to decide which of the voices you want to listen to at any given moment. The voices are very numerous but you must be careful of the choice you make.”

The Clergyman further said that, “It is Palm Sunday, a day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem in order to complete the work of salvation of mankind. He chose the right voice to accomplish the task.”

The North-East Baptist Conference Chairman then admonished the congregation to learn a new lesson in the celebration of the 2024 edition of the Palm Sunday as they prepare for the Easter celebration.