Eight gunmen killed as policemen repel attack on another police division in Imo

Security operatives made a breakthrough for the first time in Imo State this year as they successfully repelled an attack on Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters by some gunmen.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, saw the joint security operatives killing about eight hoodlums in the gun duel.

Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached but a senior police officer confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police officer said that the corpses of the hoodlums and their vehicles had been brought to the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

He disclosed that the police divisional headquarters was not razed neither was any security personnel killed in the attack.

The operatives also recovered seven vehicles the attackers used for attempted operation.

It will be recalled that since January and April, gunmen had carried out attacks on about 10 police stations, including the razing of the state police command headquarters.

They also attacked and freed no fewer than 1,800 prisoners from the Owerri Correctional Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reportED that the gun battle between the unknown gunmen and the security operatives in Orlu lasted several hours, as the military sent reinforcement from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze.

The gun duel created an atmosphere of panic as people scampered for safety, leaving the roads in Orlu town and its environs deserted.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity told NAN that they could not sleep due to the gun battle.

He also disclosed that an Armoured Personnel Carrier was allegedly set ablaze at Umuna junction in Orlu town.

